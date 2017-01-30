‘Black Panther’ Brings Back Old MCU Villain; Cast, Plot Points, Release Date Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe franchisee is rolling smoothly with three major superhero movies coming this year. And as for the 2018 flick, director Ryan Coogler stated that "Black Panther" has just started the production process.

Reprising his role from "Captain America: Civil War" actor Chadwick Boseman will return as the king of Wakanda T'Challa and the superhero figure Black Panther. The plot will follow him back to his homeland after the events of "Captain America: Civil War."

According to Cinema Blend, it has been confirmed that actor Andy Serkis, i.e. Ulysses Klaw will also be a part of the movie. Klaw was first introduced in a previous Marvel movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as a villain.

Advertisement

To brush the memory, Ulysses Klaw was the arms dealer who Tony Stark knew of. Ultron approached him so that he can get access to Vibranium, which originates in Wakanda.

During the scene, Ultron chopped off Klaw's right hand. This could hint at that when he will appear in "Black Panther", he will be donning his sonic gun on as a prosthetic device.

In the comics, the device can create any kind of object or creature that Klaw can conceive by using only sound. Re-using a character who is a villain over multiple movies is a major step that MCU is not known to often take.

Only Loki was used in several MCU plots and now the entry of Klaw hints that the upcoming 2018 movie will delve deeper into Black Panther's past. As reported by ET, "This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown will also appear in the movie and according to him "Black Panther" is much more then another superhero movie.

"It is politically astute. It is incredibly socially relevant," ET quoted Brown saying. "It's not just an action film; it addresses the climate today of Africans and African-Americans - across the country and across the world - in a way that people will really be excited about."

In 2017, the MCU linup includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok. Avengers: Infinity War has also started its production process. 'Black Panther' will release on 9 February 2018.