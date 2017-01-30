Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift-Zayn Malik Sultry ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Music Video Is Out; Swift Buys Samuel Goldwyn’s Mansion

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:22 AM EST
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Fans are delighted to finally see that Taylor Swift is back. The pop star and R&B singer Zayn Malik released the music video for their new song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever".

The song is from the upcoming movie "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack. Taylor's last release was for "Out of the Woods" in 2014 from her 1989 album.

The video did not disappointed fans as they received exactly all the elements found in a Taylor music video. The sultry tone of the song matches with the dramatic and stylized narrative. The video is shot in shadows and dim lights mostly.

It follows the on-screen couple as they deal with heartbreak, love and anger. According to The Verge, the video starts with Zayn Malik walking out of a limo and stepping into rain under the protection of an umbrella, which is being carried by a manservant.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift is in the halls of a luxury hotel in lingerie and a black trench coat. As the video and the song continues, both of them starts breaking stuff in separate hotel rooms. It was previously rumored that the music video will apparently feature Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid. This gossip started because during its filming in London with Zayn the fashion model was in the city as well.

 Fans were hoping for a guest appearance from Gigi but since the video is released that clearly did not happen. More on Taylor Swift, the singer recently bought a house which has a significant role in movie history. According to ABC News, Taylor bought the mansion which was previously owned by the late film producer Samuel Goldwyn in Beverly Hills and she shelled out a massive $25 million.

The house was built in 1934 and hosted numerous iconic and legendary Hollywood's stars over the years. It was even used as a set for Goldwyn's films, including "Wuthering Heights." The Goldwyn family kept the house for eight decades.

SEE ALSO

Zayn Malik Film's 'Fifty Shades Darker' Music Video In Rain: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be In The Video

TagsFifty Shades Darker, taylor swift, Zayn Malik, gigi hadid, Taylor Swift Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift Zayn Malik Fifty Shades Darker, Taylor Swift Zayn Malik music video, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Earth-2

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City

The trainer of James DeGale, Jim McDonell accused the mentor of Badou Jack, Floyd Mayweather Jr. over 'illegal doings' during their fight in New York City. Allegedly using his influence, Mayweather apparently checks in the scorecards to give strategic advice to Jack.
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics