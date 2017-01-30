Taylor Swift-Zayn Malik Sultry ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Music Video Is Out; Swift Buys Samuel Goldwyn’s Mansion

Fans are delighted to finally see that Taylor Swift is back. The pop star and R&B singer Zayn Malik released the music video for their new song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever".

The song is from the upcoming movie "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack. Taylor's last release was for "Out of the Woods" in 2014 from her 1989 album.

The video did not disappointed fans as they received exactly all the elements found in a Taylor music video. The sultry tone of the song matches with the dramatic and stylized narrative. The video is shot in shadows and dim lights mostly.

It follows the on-screen couple as they deal with heartbreak, love and anger. According to The Verge, the video starts with Zayn Malik walking out of a limo and stepping into rain under the protection of an umbrella, which is being carried by a manservant.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift is in the halls of a luxury hotel in lingerie and a black trench coat. As the video and the song continues, both of them starts breaking stuff in separate hotel rooms. It was previously rumored that the music video will apparently feature Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid. This gossip started because during its filming in London with Zayn the fashion model was in the city as well.

Fans were hoping for a guest appearance from Gigi but since the video is released that clearly did not happen. More on Taylor Swift, the singer recently bought a house which has a significant role in movie history. According to ABC News, Taylor bought the mansion which was previously owned by the late film producer Samuel Goldwyn in Beverly Hills and she shelled out a massive $25 million.

The house was built in 1934 and hosted numerous iconic and legendary Hollywood's stars over the years. It was even used as a set for Goldwyn's films, including "Wuthering Heights." The Goldwyn family kept the house for eight decades.