Wednesday, February 01, 2017

'Madam Secretary' Season 3: Tim Daly Severely Injured, Writers to Change Plot; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

First Posted: Jan 31, 2017
'Madam Secretary' Season 3 episode 13 'The Beautiful Game'

'Madam Secretary' Season 3 episode 13 'The Beautiful Game'

As of now "Madam Secretary" Season 3 is still looming for cancellation. This is because CBS Television Network is still mum about whether they will pick the show or not. Despite that, the official plot description for episode.

Aside that, the producers of "Madam Secretary" Season 3 may need to rewrite part of the show's current season after star Tim Daly was injured in a skiing accident. The actor broke both of his legs while on vacation in Sundance.

According to New York Daily News, series regular Tim Daly is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, and the team behind the hit CBS show has been told that the actor is expected to need between six and eight weeks to fully recover.

In the interim, the "Madam Secretary" producers and series scribes are weighing numerous options, including either incorporating Daly's injury into the plot of the program or shooting around him. The actor plays the husband of the U.S. Secretary (Tea Leoni) and despite his broken legs, he will continue to be a part of every episode of season 3. 

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 might no longer continue for season 4. According to Chat Sports Net, CBS Television Network has no official announcement yet regarding the renewal of the TV series.

Such indications ignited since the future episodes have not been given a title yet. Plus, the network has not made any statement until now whether they will order a new installment or not.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 13, Spoilers Guide notes, "When an influential rabbi organizing a symbolic Iran/Israel soccer game is killed, U.S. Secretary Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) and Jay Whitman's (Sebastian Arcelus) peace treaty plans for the two countries that are in jeopardy.

Also, Elizabeth's name is floated for a Nobel Peace Prize; Jay's tireless work on the Iran/Israel peace deal strains his marriage; and Daisy Grant (Patina Miller) makes a connection with a new work colleague, Kevin Park (Justin Baldoni)."

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 episode 13 is titled as "The Beautiful Game". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

"Madam Secretary" is an American political drama television series created by Barbara Hall and executive produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman.

