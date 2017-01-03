'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Returns January 8: Season 4 Cancelled; Episode 11 Plot Synopsis Released?

As of this moment, "Madam Secretary" Season 3 is looming for cancellation. This is because CBS Television Network is still mum about whether they will pick the show or not. Despite that, the official plot description for episode 11 'Gift Horse' has been revealed. While the previous episode 10 'The Race' is provided here for the fans who have missed to watch it.

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 might no longer continue for season 4. According to Chat Sports Net, CBS Television Network has no official announcement yet until now regarding the renewal of the American political drama series.

Such indications ignited since the future episodes have not been given a title yet. Plus, the network has not made any statement yet whether they will order for a new installment or not.

Advertisement

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, Spoilers Guide notes, "When the Mongolian government sends U.S. Secretary Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) a horse as a gift, she thinks accepting it could upset other Asian countries, but she stirs up more controversy when she considers returning it to Mongolia.

Also, Governor Sam Evans (J.C. McKenzie) threatens to sue Ohio for putting President Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine) on the election ballot, and Stephanie 'Stevie' McCord (Wallis Currie-Wood) has an interesting first day as Russell Jackson's (Zeljko Ivanek) new intern."

For a brief rundown of episode 10 "The Race", TV Line reported that the threat of war between Israel and Iran put the Congress' majority vote on the U.S. presidential election in jeopardy.

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 episode 11 is titled as "Gift Horse". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2016, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

Advertisement

"Madam Secretary" is an American political drama television series created by Barbara Hall and executive produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman.