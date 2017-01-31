Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Elena Gilbert Returns In 'The Vampire Diaries'; Bonnie Bennett To Die

Jan 31, 2017
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2012 Honoring 'The Vampire Diaries'

The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2012 Honoring 'The Vampire Diaries'(Photo : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Finally good news for "The Vampire Diaries" fans who have been waiting for the return of Elena Gilbert. A recently shared photo showed Nina Dobrev on the set.

According to Hollywood Life, the photo shows Elena and Stefan (Paul Wesley) enjoying each others' company. Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter and producer, shared the snap which features Nina in a white dress.

Fans are already speculating that Elena and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) in the last episode. The picture also means that the finale of "The Vampire Diaries" has officially started filming.

A source stated that Nina is really nervous but also excited to come back again. "She is comparing it to a high school reunion where you see people you haven't seen in a while, people you still stay in touch with and people you don't want to see but you get through it because she is professional and wants to give the fans one last hoorah," Hollywood Life quotes an insider saying.

Elena Gilbert's return was debated for quite a bit but it was important that the character must return to complete the story. During an interview with TVLine, actor Ian Somerhalder stated how Elena will always be a part of the series finale.

The actor said that Elena Gilbert never really left the series. She has always been and will always be present in Damon's life.

Elena's role is very important role revolving Damon's morality. Because of her, Damon gets to understand who he is - especially during the season finale.

Although fans are pretty stoked up about Elena's return, but it seems like they will have to say goodbye to Kat Graham's character Bonnie Bennett. As Elena's life is connected to Bonnie, she cannot wake up without until her friend dies. Meanwhile, all are hoping for a Elena-Damon happy ending in the series finale.

Elena Gilbert, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, stefen salvatore, damon salvatore

