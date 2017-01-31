Lenovo's Second Generation Moto Z: Launching At MWC 2017 Seen; Security Features Includes Iris Scanner

Lenovo's second generation Moto Z is already giving high hopes of introduction in the coming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain as there are rumors of launching the thinnest phone. In the recent CES 2017 in Las Vegas, David Roman, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Lenovo explained how the company decided to buy the Motorola Mobility business from Google in 2014. The deal was worth $2.4 Billion the company and introduced the first generation Moto Z.

Now in 2017, Moto Z will be another favorite from the tech savvy's as Lenovo teases on its features and specifics that can change the way smartphones are seen. According to Digital Trends, a state-of-the-art iris scanner that was first featured on Samsung's unfortunate Galaxy Note 7 will make an edge to Moto Z. Although there will be no huge system upgrades for Moto Z, the iris scanner will be a very convenient security feature in addition to its fingerprint scanner, all captured by its narrow-angle front camera.

Another exciting news about Moto Z is that it has been rumored to be listed on Geekbench under a code name Motorola XT1650, which is reported by Android Pure. Upgraded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 allegedly pre-installed, achieving a single-core score of 1930 and a respectable multicore score of 6207. While there are still unknown details for Moto Z, the Lenovo-backed Motorola smartphone will maintain other functions from the first generation.

Since the launch of Moto Z in 2016, it has received positive feedback from being user-friendly against its competitor LG G5. With its features and specs, it has shown a promising position in the smartphone industry. With the coming of Moto Z 2017, it will all be more on processor improvement. If rumors are correct, the second generation of Moto Z will be launched alongside the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain scheduled from February 27 to March 2.