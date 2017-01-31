Newly Discovered Wasp In Southern US That Kills His Host By Eating From Inside And Out To Its Head

In the ecosystem when one is the predator and the other the prey, there are certain species that behaves brutal and can be described as evil if one affects the lives of living things. These newly discovered crypt-keeper wasps, which are a native of South America displays danger to its fellow insect. As its name implies, Euderus set is probably the worst parasite to its host as it will bring evil, chaos, and death to its host.

Based on reports from Yahoo News, the newly discovered wasp, E. set, was named after the Egyptian god of evil and chaos by researchers from Rice University in Houston when they discovered its parasitic manner of infecting its host. As the ancient story goes, Set killed his brother Osiris and cut his body into pieces. With the crypt-keeper wasp, it will kill its host by eating it from inside out, and goes out through the host's head.

The host, Bassettia pallida or the gall wasp lives on branches of trees as it lays the egg inside those tree barks and leaves their little crypts behind. When infected by Set's especially the female species, it will lay eggs inside the host and controls it to drill a hole, small enough that the host cannot exit through but the evil Set can as National Geographic reports. The manipulation of a parasite to its host has always captured the attention of Kelly Weinersmith, an evolutionary biologist at Rice who studies parasites.

Weinersmith and her team published their descriptions of E. set in "Description of a new species of Euderus Haliday from the southeastern United States (Hymenoptera, Chalcidoidea, Eulophidae): the crypt-keeper wasp," on a journal called Zookeys. While its behavior was written in Tales from the crypt: a parasitoid manipulates the behavior of its parasite-host", which appeared in the journal Proceeding of the Royal Society B.