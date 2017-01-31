Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 9:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Land Runoff Could Increase The Toxic Level Of Mercury, Alarming Condition For Ocean Life

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 01:35 PM EST
Scenes Of Lady Elliot Barrier Reef Eco Island

Scenes Of Lady Elliot Barrier Reef Eco Island(Photo : Getty Images /Mark Kolbe / Staff)

Mercury(Hg) one of the most poisonous metal for life can cause paralysis, nervous breakdown, and mental impairment. Recent discoveries of science have indicated that rising temperature of the ocean can increase the toxic level of mercury in sea creatures and this contamination also physically harming food supplies.

A group of scientist from the Umeå University in Sweden has discovered that Land runoff or overland flow can increase almost 10 to 40 percent of water mud, organic wastes, industrial residues and other nondegradable things. New laboratory experiments suggest that cloudy water interrupts the ecosystem by shifting the balance of microbes like zooplankton. Their findings were first published in the journal of ScienceAdvances.

Biogeochemist at Umeå University in Sweden, Dr. Erik Björn said in a statement,”Our study confirms this hypothesis and shows that an increase of 15% - 20% of the content of organic matter in our waters can cause a shift from an autotrophic based to a heterotrophic-based food web and lead to the content of methylmercury increasing two to sevenfold in zooplankton”. Zooplankton is the base of ocean food chain, as small creatures eat zooplanktons they got affected by methylmercury. Smaller species are the diet of larger species so every creature including humans become victims of this domino effect.

According to ScienceNews, burning of fossil fuels has tripled up the amount of mercury in nature since the industrial revolution started. Shifting rainfall by climate changes washes more organic wastes towards the ocean. For this study, researchers created the same environment at the Swedish lab by filling 5-meter-tall vats with marine microbes containing methylmercury. Dr. Björn and his team noticed those vats were darkened by the extra organic matter showed an ecosystem shift from light-loving phytoplankton to dark-dwelling bacteria that eat the extra material.

Phytoplankton is consumed by Zooplankton, but they don’t eat bacteria. Alternatively, protozoa consume bacteria and Zooplankton nosh on protozoa. So the addition of protozoa in the middle step of experiment causes zooplankton methylmercury levels two to seven times higher than in vats without the extra organic matter. So it is better to slow down the emission of fossil fuels and prevent other organic wastes from being mixed at oceans.

SEE ALSO

Scientists Seek Reason Behind 100 False Killer Whales Mysterious Death Near South Florida

Rising Sea Temperature Could Increase Toxins In Edible Shellfishes

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

Walruses Got Seabirds As Their Playing Partner For The First Time

Researchers Detected Large Amount of Ammonia In Earth's Troposphere

Tagsmercury, toxins, Oceans, zooplankton, phytoplankton, Bacteria

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years

Archaeologists uncovered the grave in Heuneburg, Germany. People have known about the Iron Age site for centuries, but researchers only recently uncovered the grave containing the mysterious elite woman.
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics