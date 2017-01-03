Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Walruses Got Seabirds As Their Playing Partner For The First Time

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 11:04 PM EST
A walrus plays with a heart-shaped ice block at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise on February 14, 2009 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

A walrus plays with a heart-shaped ice block at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise on February 14, 2009 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.(Photo : Getty Images/Kiyoshi Ota)

To see someone playing with their pets is nothing exceptional, everyone is familiar with that thing. But, to see some animals are playing with other species of animals looks quite weird and exceptional. Researchers found such kind of surprising sight at the sea, by finding walruses playing with seabirds.

A group of zoologist from St. Petersburg University directed by Dr.Andrey Giljov started an observation on the Walruses at the Chukchi Sea near Russia. With the help of fellow zoologist Karina Karenina, Dr. Gilov spent more than a month observing a huge group of walruses. It was believed that 1.5-ton Walruses are the most humorless pinniped compared to other jovial sea lions and seals.

Dr. Gilov also included that walruses are poorly studied, creatures. They observed 74 encounters between walruses and birds and witnessed different kinds of plays like sneaking up on the floating seabirds to make them scared, playing drop-catch with the carcasses and attempting to slash them with their tusks. This is the first observation on this kind of species, according to the report by National Geographic.

Dr. Gilov wrote about his studies in the journal Acta Ethologica. There he said,”The reasons why young walruses engage in such behavior are probably the same reasons why all animals begin to play,Play may be important for the development of physical and social skills”.

Mail Online report says that seabirds are not dieted by walruses, shellfishes are their main diet. This playing behavior was mostly recorded in both immature males and females.

Although, Gilov also observed playing behaviors in the adult walruses and found 13 instances of males playing with birds, while only two cases found in females to play. In this game, birds have to end up losing their life, but they were not intentionally killed. Sometimes they play on a group, one walrus grabs a seabird carcass in its mouth while other walruses form a circle around the carcass holder to snatch the bird. If the carcass holder loses its grip then another walrus grabs the bird and takes its turn in the center of the circle. It’s just like a football game.

SEE ALSO

Cosmic Megamaser Spotted By Hubble Telescope

Study Finds Roughly 7100 Cheetahs Left In The World

23 Science Facts That was Still Unknown At The Begining of 2016

Scientists Identified The Source Of Mysterious Sound From Mariana Trench

Human Body Would Regrow Limbs Just Like Two-Headed Worms

TagsSea Birds, St. Petersburg

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Chicago Butler NBA Butler Bulls

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

The headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is finally out featuring Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics