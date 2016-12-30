Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Human Body Would Regrow Limbs Just Like Two-Headed Worms

Dec 30, 2016
There are so many creatures on Earth which can regrow their limbs from their broken body part. Two-headed worms are nothing exceptional in this family. They can grow their body part even if they were cut in half. This special ability always fascinates scientists, but the saddest truth is that the smartest creature on the earth can't grow broken limbs except for hairs & nails.

Over so many years, scientists are making several types of research to regrow limbs. It sounds like the story of Frankenstein but, this weird friction is now going to become fact.

A researcher from Tufts University in Massachusetts, Dr. Michael Levin made his first phase of experiment successful on animals. In 2013 he started his experiment on tadpole & successfully able to implant eyes on the back of the tadpole. Not only tadpole, he was also able to grow six legs on a frog. All of those research reports were first published in Popular Science page.

If someone loses their arm in the battlefield or in an accident then they have to spend their whole life with the absence of that limb or by using the prosthetic limb. Dr. Levin believes that soon his work will become lifesaving for people, especially for those people who lost their arm in battlefield while fighting for their country. According to Mail Online report, if someone loses their limb at the age of 25 then hopefully he/she will be able to regrow within the age of 35.

"I don't know if it will be faster than the normal process of human fetal growth", Dr. Levin said in a statement. He also added, "I'm optimistic we will see the long-term stuff. It's very hard. This is frontier stuff. But you and I will see it in our lifetime". However, it is still under research but, when it becomes fully successful for humans then it would be a revolutionary day in the medical history.

