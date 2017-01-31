Miley Cyrus Retaliates To Donald Trump; Liam Hemsworth Not Angry With Nick Jonas On Texting 'Wrecking Ball' Singer

It seems like singer Miley Cyrus is not just another pretty face, but she is well aware of her surroundings and also has an opinion about it.

According to Mirror, Miley Cyrus has responded at President Donald Trump's controversial decision to put a temporary ban on Muslim immigrants the US. The singer has shared a strong message to oppose this decision.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer has posted an artistic collage on Instagram. The picture features four images of the Statue of Liberty, colored red, yellow, blue and green. The post was captioned with heart emojis of the same colors.

Miley's collage is also consists of the words 'stand with immigrants' in capital letters. She has appealed to the mass to show compassion for all people, including immigrants.

Moreover the 24 -year old has also suggested who America's next president should be. According to Vulture, Miley posted Malia Obama's picture on Twitter and stated that "I HOPE this little baby runs for Prez!"

More on the singer, recently Life and Style magazine stated that boyfriend Liam Hemsworth is not happy that Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas texting one another. Gossip Cop claimed that this news is not true.

The magazine stated that Nick has been messaging Miley almost every day and Liam is 'livid' about it. According to an insider after going on like this for weeks, the "Hunger Games" actor has told Miley that she better tell Nick to back off.

The source also stated that a stable relationship and settling down is what Nick wants right now. But rather than finding a new girlfriend, he is going back to his exes and old flames in the hope of reigniting something.

For Nick it doesn't seem to matter whether or not his exes are now taken. However, Gossip Cop has set the record straight and a source close of Liam confirmed that Miley-Nick story is not true.