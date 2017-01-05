Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Plan To Adopt After Reportedly Getting Married; Miley Might Leave "The Voice"

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 09:54 PM EST
Hollywood's hot and young couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have always find themselves amid various rumors.

This time, as Hollywood Life states, an insider revealed to Life and Style magazine that the couple already had tied the knot in a top secret ceremony over the Christmas holiday.  Apparently Miley and Liam chose their own home in Malibu, California as the secret wedding venue.

"They secretly got married at their Malibu home," Life and Style quoted the source saying. "It was very psychedelic and hippie-esque, exactly what you'd imagine a Miley Cyrus wedding to be!"

There are several rumors about the details of this alleged wedding, and all the beautiful. Apparently there were about ten guests, all close friends and family, because the decision was taken in the spur of the moment.

Miley and Liam wrote their own vows which were very touching and clearly showed how much they love each other. The venue was decorated with soft music, incense and Christmas lights. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was reportedly got very emotional during the ceremony.

Interestingly enough, Miley recently posted a photo of Liam's relatives on Instagram and referred to them as her "in-laws", which immediately led the fans speculating that there had been a secret wedding.

If the secret wedding was not enough, new reports emerged that now the newlyweds are planning to start a family of their own, according to OK!. Rumors are rife that the couple wants to adopt as soon as possible.

A source stated that although Miley has no problem being a biological mother but she is very inclined towards adoption. She gets very overwhelmed to see all the less fortunate children around the world and wants to adopt them.

After marriage and baby, comes home. Therefore, a source has revealed to Radar Online that Miley will be relocating to Australia, thus leaving "The Voice" America after Season 13.

The source stated that the singer got a lucrative deal to be a judge on The Voice in Australia. Since Liam is from Australia as well, couple sees this as a win-win situation for all. 

 

 

