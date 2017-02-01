'Final Fantasy 14 Stormblood' Updates: PC And PS4 Pre-orders Available Now, What To Expect?

"Final Fantasy 14" gamers are in for some good news as the Stormblood expansion goes live for pre-orders. This is way before the release date for PC and PS4 platforms, which is speculated to be in June.

To add to the fun, Square Enix has just said that it will give a good dose of privilege to Final Fantasy 14 subscribers. What the company was talking of is about the incentives that gamers can get if they are to pre-order.

Pre-orders Are Now Out

According to Express, "Final Fantasy 14" Stormblood expansion would be out in the market on June 20. With this, gamers can also pre-order it with a price tag of £36.99 for the PS4 platform and £29.99 for PC gamers.

The setting of the "Final Fantasy 14" expansion is in Ala Mhigo. The heroes of the game will also try their best to recapture the territory that is currently being held by the Garlean Empire.

Increased levels caps, new places, new job positions, new prison dungeons and a drastically increased item inventory capability are just a few of the changes in the game. According to MMO Examiner, avid gamers can also get to pre-order the Stormblood Collector's edition.

Best of the Final Fantasy Game Franchise

In this game, one can experience the base expansion and a bunch of exclusive collector's edition items. A box art together with a Zenos Galvus figure comes along the physical edition. A cloth Eorzea map, Stormblood logo sticker, and Syldra Mount items are also included, which makes the game more exciting than the other games. They can also get Ala Mhigan Earrings.

The ones who pre-ordered can also access the game servers before the launch date. With all of these being said, the game would surely help the Final Fantasy franchise experience greater success. Let's just hope that the trend continues in the long run.