Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 8:43 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Final Fantasy 14 Stormblood' Updates: PC And PS4 Pre-orders Available Now, What To Expect?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 08:45 AM EST
'Final Fantasy 14 Stormblood' Updates: PC And PS4 Pre-orders Available Now, What To Expect?

'Final Fantasy 14 Stormblood' Updates: PC And PS4 Pre-orders Available Now, What To Expect?(Photo : GameSpot)

"Final Fantasy 14" gamers are in for some good news as the Stormblood expansion goes live for pre-orders. This is way before the release date for PC and PS4 platforms, which is speculated to be in June.

To add to the fun, Square Enix has just said that it will give a good dose of privilege to Final Fantasy 14 subscribers. What the company was talking of is about the incentives that gamers can get if they are to pre-order.

Pre-orders Are Now Out

According to Express, "Final Fantasy 14" Stormblood expansion would be out in the market on June 20. With this, gamers can also pre-order it with a price tag of £36.99 for the PS4 platform and £29.99 for PC gamers.

The setting of the "Final Fantasy 14" expansion is in Ala Mhigo. The heroes of the game will also try their best to recapture the territory that is currently being held by the Garlean Empire.

Increased levels caps, new places, new job positions, new prison dungeons and a drastically increased item inventory capability are just a few of the changes in the game. According to MMO Examiner, avid gamers can also get to pre-order the Stormblood Collector's edition.

Best of the Final Fantasy Game Franchise

In this game, one can experience the base expansion and a bunch of exclusive collector's edition items. A box art together with a Zenos Galvus figure comes along the physical edition. A cloth Eorzea map, Stormblood logo sticker, and Syldra Mount items are also included, which makes the game more exciting than the other games. They can also get Ala Mhigan Earrings.

The ones who pre-ordered can also access the game servers before the launch date. With all of these being said, the game would surely help the Final Fantasy franchise experience greater success. Let's just hope that the trend continues in the long run.

SEE ALSO

The Upcoming New Power Rangers Movie Is Having Its Own Mobile Game

Square Enix Highlights NieR: Automata In Taipei Game Show In Taiwan; Gameplay, Image Showing Fishing and Impressive Environments Showcased

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

Tagsfinal fantasy, final fantasy xv, Final Fantasy 14

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Last of Us sequel Naughty Dog Last of Us 2

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics