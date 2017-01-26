The Upcoming New Power Rangers Movie Is Having Its Own Mobile Game(Photo : Neo-Saban Power Rangers/YouTube)

Reports have confirmed that along with the Power Rangers' movie reboot, the series will also be getting an iOS/Android game tie-in this coming March. Called as the Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, it is a multiplayer fighting game that will feature Power Rangers and their villains based on the long-running TV series.

New Power Rangers Game coming

According to GameSpot, the Rangers that will be featured in the game will be based on the versions that will be seen in the upcoming Power Rangers film. nWay is the official developer of Legacy Wars, whose main game so far is a mobile hack-and-slash game called ChronoBlade.

Advertisement

The mobile game adaptation isn't the only Power Rangers-inspired game around right now. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle recently launched earlier in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

New Trailer for the film

In other Power Rangers news, Destructoid has reported that the film recently released a new trailer, showing off the characters' new suits. The all-new Power Rangers movie comes to theaters on March 24, 2017, while their mobile game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars will be launching at some point in the same month.

You can pre-register on the Google or App Store to get a notification for when the game will officially be released. While this new mobile game doesn't feature anything special, it does acknowledge the series' past and looks far more memorable then what Mega Battle is supposed to be.

About the game

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is a fighting game with an emphasis on classic villains. From the very limited screenshots that are available online, there even looks to be some classic designs for the Rangers.

It has not yet been confirmed whether this is a free-to-play game or not, but the game will indeed be launching some time before the new film hits theaters in March. Available for both the iOS and Android, many people hope that it has controller support.