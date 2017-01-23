'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Update: New Switch Game To Feature Two Endings(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will reflect its concluding moments depending on your journey. Reports have confirmed that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" possesses an alternate ending, as per series producer Eiji Aonuma.

Breath of the Wild to feature two endings

Speaking in a recent interview with IGN, Eiji Aonuma wasn't very much particular on the specific details but did confirm that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild does feature two alternate endings.

Advertisement

"There are certain criteria that you have to fulfill in order to see it. You basically do some specific things and depending on what you did, you'll see a different ending," he explained.

Trademark of every Zelda game

According to VG24/7, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" won't be the first Zelda game to feature multiple endings, but it's always been pretty complicated. "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" probably had the most meaningful ending, with a hint at the nature of the game world and a specific character's fate if you manage to beat the game without ever dying.

Release date & Guides

According to WCCFTech, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be released on the same day and date with the Nintendo Switch. It will also be released on the Wii U the same day as well, implying that there will be no extra waiting for the Nintendo fan base.

Breath of the Wild will be the last first-party Wii U game.

Fans also managed to have a look at the official guide for the RPG, which revealed a lot of details such as the map and number of shrines, puzzles, and quests in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." But with that said, the guide features no spoilers, but plenty on the cards if you do go looking.

Many fans are expecting that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be one of the biggest games of the year.