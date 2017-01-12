Shovel Knight To Be Included In Nintendo Switch Release; Gets A New Name And New Game Modes(Photo : Yacht Club Games/YouTube)

According to reports, developer Yacht Club Games' hit game Shovel Knight is heading to the Nintendo Switch. But when it officially launches on the platform later this year, the retro-style platformer will be arriving with a new name to go along with a long-requested feature.

Shovel Knight added to Nintendo Switch

According to Polygon, a release date hasn't been announced just yet. Instead, the developer has given details of all the content that Switch owners - and current Shovel Knight fans - can look forward to when the port officially launches.

New name for SK

The entire Shovel Knight saga will be coming to the Nintendo Switch under a new name; Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. That set will collect Shovel Knight along with its two expansions, Plague of Shadows and the upcoming Specter of Torment, into one, complete package.

Anyone who currently owns the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC will automatically get the Treasure Trove collection in their libraries, as well as all the future updates to the game for free.

Original SK to receive new name as well

The original Shovel Knight release is going to be renamed as well, gaining a subtitle in order to distinguish it from the two follow-up expansions. According to Today.info24, Shovel Knight will now be known as Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope and its price is going to rise alongside the rebranding.

New modes

Though the formerly free game will not have a price, there are several features of the game that will be free. The big one is a two-player local co-op mode, which will be available on every platform other than PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS.

Previously, this mode was exclusive to anyone who owns a Wii U and the Shovel Knight amiibo, but an upcoming update will bring the little green Shovel Knight to everyone. Other than that, a four-player battle mode is also headed to consoles later this year.