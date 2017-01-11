'DOOM 4' Update: Bethesda’s Pete Hines Says Cancelling Game Was the Right Move

Before the much-celebrated "DOOM" reboot, there was the idea of "DOOM 4," which is now canceled, scrapped out and will never see the light of day. If you haven't watched NoClip's "DOOM" documentary that features id Software staffers sharing about the trials and tribulations that they experienced during development, you should go give it a look.

But in a recent interview with Xbox: The Official Magazine, published officially by GamesRadar+, Bethesda's Peter Hines talks more about the game's cancellation.

Hines talks expands on cancellation

As per VG24/7, Hines explains, "With Doom, it was pretty much a tipping point that we reached where we looked at it and said, 'This game is not going to hit the marks it needs to hit.' And it wasn't just us, it was id coming to us and saying, 'It's not like it's not a good game or an okay game, but it's just not Doom. It's pretty much separated from the things that we think Doom should be about.'

"It's not like we were happy about it! We just canceled a game. We canceled something that a lot of people had spent a long time working on and we spent a lot of money to get to that point, and then we just simply canceled it and basically started over. That's a big deal for us."

Bethesda take huge blow on DOOM 4 cancellation

According to ShackNews, Hines made it clear that the company's decision to cancel the game wasn't taken lightly, saying, "We are still a company. We still have to pay salaries and keep things going and it's not like we are going to take these things lightly or easily. Games are hard to create and sometimes things happen."

In NoClip's documentary, "DOOM 4" was heavily compared to Call of Duty in terms of the path that it was going in; it packs a lot more cinematic and story-driven scenes, which ultimately wasn't what they thought "DOOM" was all about.