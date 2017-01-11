Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 10:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'DOOM 4' Update: Bethesda's Pete Hines Says Cancelling Game Was the Right Move

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 10:00 PM EST
'DOOM 4' Update: Bethesda’s Pete Hines Says Cancelling Game Was the Right Move

'DOOM 4' Update: Bethesda’s Pete Hines Says Cancelling Game Was the Right Move(Photo : Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson)

Before the much-celebrated "DOOM" reboot, there was the idea of "DOOM 4," which is now canceled, scrapped out and will never see the light of day. If you haven't watched NoClip's "DOOM" documentary that features id Software staffers sharing about the trials and tribulations that they experienced during development, you should go give it a look.

But in a recent interview with Xbox: The Official Magazine, published officially by GamesRadar+, Bethesda's Peter Hines talks more about the game's cancellation.

Hines talks expands on cancellation

As per VG24/7, Hines explains, "With Doom, it was pretty much a tipping point that we reached where we looked at it and said, 'This game is not going to hit the marks it needs to hit.' And it wasn't just us, it was id coming to us and saying, 'It's not like it's not a good game or an okay game, but it's just not Doom. It's pretty much separated from the things that we think Doom should be about.'

"It's not like we were happy about it! We just canceled a game. We canceled something that a lot of people had spent a long time working on and we spent a lot of money to get to that point, and then we just simply canceled it and basically started over. That's a big deal for us."

Bethesda take huge blow on DOOM 4 cancellation

According to ShackNews, Hines made it clear that the company's decision to cancel the game wasn't taken lightly, saying, "We are still a company. We still have to pay salaries and keep things going and it's not like we are going to take these things lightly or easily. Games are hard to create and sometimes things happen."

In NoClip's documentary, "DOOM 4" was heavily compared to Call of Duty in terms of the path that it was going in; it packs a lot more cinematic and story-driven scenes, which ultimately wasn't what they thought "DOOM" was all about.

SEE ALSO

'Halo Wars 2' Update: Game Will Get Two Physical PC Releases; Contents & Features Revealed

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: Will Not Support Arabic Language During Launch; HDR Support Confirmed on PS4 Pro & Xbox One S

'XCOM 2' Update: Get Game For $12 As Part of February Humble Monthly Bundle

'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Responds To Numerous Complaints on Latest Hero Nerfs

Nintendo Update: 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Slated For Spring Release; Will Be Released on on Wii U & Switch

TagsBethesda, Pete Hines, Doom 4

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Yahoo updates Altaba

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Supernatural season 12 episode 9 synopsis Winchester brothers

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Baron Corbin WWE Superstar

Baron Corbin has been in the limelight ever after his hard work and brave skills to stand alone against the biggest WWE superstars. It is believed that he might become one of the biggest superstars in WWE
Knicks' forward/center Kyle O'Quinn has been fined by the NBA for striking and pushing Anthony Davis, which resulted in Davis getting injured.

NBA News: League Fines Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn After Committing Flagrant 2 Foul For Pushing Anthony Davis
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica stadium on January 8, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain.

Lionel Messi’s Statue Vandalised In Buenos Aires
WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler And Charlotte Meet & Greet

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He Hates John Cena On Sam Robert's Wrestling Podcast [VIDEO]
84th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

After Donald Trump, Meryl Streep Gets Slammed By UFC President Dana White, Says Actress’s Comment Is “Stupid”
Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics