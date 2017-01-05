Overwatch Update: Roadhog And His OP Hook Ability To Be Nerfed Soon

Recent reports have confirmed that Overwatch's Roadhog will be receiving a nerf from Blizzard soon, specifically on his hook ability. The news comes from a forum that was posted by the game's principal designer Geoff Goodman, who has said that the character will have his hook ability nerfed during the Public Test Realm.

Roadhog to be nerfed

According to DualShockers, Geoff Goodman claimed that overall, the changes will likely make Roadhog a bit weaker that before, but Blizzard is also planning to evaluate his performance once it gets people playing him. From there the developers will make any necessary adjustments needed.

This eventual nerf comes after substantial complaints that Roadhog, and most specifically his hook ability, is a little bit overpowered for the community to bear.

A rundown of the changes

Firstly, the champion getting hooked will now move into the position directly in front of Roadhog, instead of the former where it was just a straight line towards him. Furthermore, there is also now a cap on how far on the sides you can be pulled, that way, a Roadhog player can't just hook someone, spin 180, and dump them off a cliff.

According to Goodman, this, along with some other bug fixes to the game, should generally make the hook feel more consistent as to where the victims get pulled.

Lastly, as per PasteMagazine, there is now a new persistent line-of-sight check back to Roadhog whenever he lands a hook. If this check fails, the hook breaks off and comes back to Roadhog. Therefore, if you get hooked yet manage to move out of the line-of-sight quickly enough, the hook will break early and not reel the target in.

PC Public Test Realm

As mentioned above, the changes are planned to be going live in the PC Public Test Realm very soon, which is possibly going to be this or next week.