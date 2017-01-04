Lenovo P2 Boasting 5,100 MAh Battery To Officially Debut In India

Reports have confirmed that the Lenovo P2 will be the next smartphone that the company will officially be launching in India. The Lenovo P series has always focused on towards battery efficiency as the main unique selling point, and it is going to be the same with the P2.

New Lenovo smartphone in India

According to the Indian Express, The Vibe P2 was first introduced and showcased during last year's IFA 2016. Lenovo has had some releases in India towards the end of 2016; from the Lenovo K6 Power, K6 Note, and now it looks like 2017 will start with a new smartphone coming from the P series.

Lenovo has even put up a teaser on its official Twitter handle stating, "How often do you do your way because of low phone battery? Now, you can travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon"

The longest lasting battery

The main highlight of the Vibe P2 smartphone is its 5100 mAh battery. It features a plastic back to go along with a metal finish, and metal frames on the side, and design-wise it is pretty similar to the Vibe series.

Similar to the Vibe P1, the P2 also supports on-the-go charging, and you can even use this device to power other smartphones as well.

Specs and other features

In terms of specifications, the Lenovo P2 has a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that is clocked at 2 GHz. There are two RAM variants of the phone; 3GB and 4GB worth of RAM.

Storage and Camera

The storage space is the same at 32GB, which is expandable to up to 128 GB. The rear camera on the Lenovo P2 is 13MP with a flash to go along with a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Lenovo P2 has a fingerprint scanner on the front, NFC support and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. The smartphone comes in gold and gray color options.

According to GSMArena, the Lenovo Vibe P1 had launched at a price of RS 15,999 in India, so we will have to see it positions the P2.