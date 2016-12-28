Nintendo News: Japanese Gaming Company Plans A Super Follow-up To The NES Classic Edition

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 04:59 AM EST
After more than 30 years, the Nintendo Entertainment System is still a much-desired Christmas gift in 2016, having been miniaturized, updated and enhanced as the plug-and-play NES Classic Edition. Now, there is evidence that Nintendo could again be preparing a similar re-release for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

SNES Classic Edition for next year?

According to Digital Trends, a Twitter account that is dedicated to sharing trademark applications has revealed on Christmas Eve that Nintendo had recently filed documents which pertain to an image of the company's SNES controller. This has led to speculations that the company is considering a SNES version for 2017.

Given the fact that the NES Classic Edition was a huge hit, it would certainly be a no-brainer for Nintendo to release a follow-up. The classic SNES game library is just as packed with famous iconic titles as its predecessor, so it could certainly bring about the same nostalgic feelings from gamers.

Other potential possibilities

That being said, it is also certainly possible that Nintendo could have filed the trademark application for a completely different project. It could potentially be some new component for its Virtual Console service set for the Switch, or even just the renewal of some existing copyright protection over the SNES controller design itself.

Hindrances incoming

According to Hypebeast, If Nintendo is truly considering a SNES edition, it seems likely that we won't be hearing any official updates for the next few months. The release of the Switch will likely consume all of the company's resources in the future and it would certainly be unwise to be distracted from the launch of a new console in favor of hyping up a re-release.

But when Christmas 2017 rolls around, it's highly possible that the likes of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Mario World will again be entertaining gamers.

 

