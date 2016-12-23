'Dragon Ball Super' Update: New Arc Will Introduce 12-Universe Mega Tournament

Dragon Ball has already had their fair share of fighting tournaments before, but this next upcoming Dragon Ball fighting tournament is projected to be the biggest one that the Z fighters will ever participate in.

Mega Tournaments highlight Arc

According to Inverse, the next arc for "Dragon Ball Super," which is going to officially debut on February 7, will be featuring a giant, multi-universe fighting tournament between the Z fighters against the members of the other 11 Dragon Ball universes. Toei Animation, the studio behind the popular Dragon Ball series, has recently released a trailer video for the arc and what it will entail.

The new arc is titled "The Universe Survival Arc." According to Goku's request, Zen-Oh Sama, who is the king of all the universes, hosted a tournament that comprises the universe's best fighters. Based on the trailer video, we already know who will be representing Universe 7 in the tournament.

Universe 7 Representatives

According to follownews, Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Android 17, Android 18, Buu, Piccolo, and even Krillin and Tien will be the representative fighters for Universe 7. Aside from Universe 6, which we just saw in "Dragon Ball Super's" most recent arc, the other fighters that the other universes will be having is still unknown.

Additionally, if the most recent arc is going to be an example of what is out there, the Z fighters are going to have a really rough time.

Getting to Know the Dangerous Fighter

We got the chance to see some of the strongest fighters from Universe 6 during the recent arc of Super, wherein the most powerful one seems to be Hit. Hit is an infamous assassin in Universe 6, but along with that, he is also a noble fighter and great warrior.

He posed a challenge for Goku even while he is in Super Saiyan Blue form, but since the rules of the tournament have prohibited killing an opponent, Goku felt that Hit's true strength is yet to be seen.

More updates for "Dragon Ball Super" coming soon!