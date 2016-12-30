Upcoming Resident Evil Film ‘Vendetta’ Gets A Second Trailer; Release Date Also Confirmed

Kadokawa has recently posted a second trailer for "Resident Evil: Vendetta," which is a CG-based film following Capcom's successful zombie game franchise, as well as previous animated films Degeneration (2008) and Damnation (2012).

This time, set in the streets of New York City, lead characters Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy are back and are accompanied by an all-grown-up Rebecca Chambers (Resident Evil Zero) in order to save the world from a coming virus infection.

The Production team

As action-packed as the film is, the creators are not to be ignored as well. The film will be directed by Takanori Tsujimoto and written by Makoto Fukami who also wrote Psycho-Pass and the recent Berserk series.

According to Attackofthefanboy.com, Takashi Shimizu will be the executive producer. She is also responsible for the horror elements as seen in the hit Japanese horror film, The Grudge.

Trailer content

The trailer starts with a zombie appearing from the shadows of a dark room and showing his bloody fangs. The main antagonist, Glen Arias, is also revealed while sporting a smirk on his face. Zombies and giant monsters alike have taken over New York City, as Chris and Leon are armed and ready to defend humanity at all costs.

The Trailer is definitely mind-blowing, featuring nonstop action. There are also scenes where Leon is being chased by some mad dogs on a highway while on his motorbike.

Release date & other upcoming RE film

Though it is pretty much unlikely that the original cast will appear in Resident Evil 7, fans are in for a special treat when "Resident Evil: Vendetta" will be hitting theaters in North America on January 27, 2017, and May 27, 2017, respectively in Japan.

According to NowLoading, this is going to be the third movie based on the highly-acclaimed Resident Evil game franchise, which took the spotlight and became a major hit back in 1996. A Hollywood sequel "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" is also slated for release next year in North America, starring Milla Jovovich.