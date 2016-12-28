Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Justice Monsters V' Update: Why 'Final Fantasy XV' Spinoff Game Will Ends Service in March

Recent reports have confirmed that Square Enix will be shutting down its service to "Final Fantasy XV" short-lived mobile spinoff game, "Justice Monsters V".

After February 27, 2017, players will no longer be able to purchase the Golden Orb in-game currency. Square Enix will then announce plans to reimburse unused Golden Orbs at a later date that is to be determined.

Square Enix to discontinue Justice Monsters V

"Justice Monsters V" first launched in America, Europe, and Japan on both iOS and Android in late August of this year, which only means that the game didn't even make it to a full year. Square Enix did have plans to release a Windows 10 PC version of Justice Monsters V but ultimately canceled that plan.

About Justice Monsters V

According to iDigitalTimes, "Justice Monsters V" is a mini pinball game in the main "Final Fantasy XV" game that features the monsters from the Final Fantasy series. You can locate the pinball machines which are scattered in diners all across the open-world portion of the game.

The mini-game was meant to be addictive, similar to Final Fantasy VIII's 'Triple Triad' or "Final Fantasy X" 'Blitzball.' Square Enix created the mobile game spin-off as another way to hook players into the world of "Final Fantasy XV".

Why Square Enix though about ending the mobile game

But with the success of "Final Fantasy XV" and its extended world in Brotherhood and Kingsglaive as well as extensive DLC plans, Square Enix must have realized that it didn't need to spend resources on an underperforming mobile spinoff game in the first place, thus opted to discontinue Justice Monsters V.

According to AnimeNewsNetwork, "Justice Monsters" is going to officially end in March 2017. Had you been playing the Final Fantasy XV spinoff game? Some fans are reported to be disappointed that the game has come to an end so soon.

