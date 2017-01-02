New Findings Reveal The Sun Is Not Main Reason Of Climate Change On Earth

A new scientific finding declares that climate change does not happen as a result of the sun's activities, but happens as a result of more earth-originating factors.

The Sun's Activities Do Not Have that Much of an Impact

What is previously known and believed by the many is that climate change is caused by the long differential periods in the sun's activities. This previous thought states that the sun is experiencing periodic fluctuations causing its heat to differ in magnitude when it reaches the earth.

Advertisement

According to domain-b, a research that has studied the climate change causes in the northern hemisphere in the last thousand years show that climate change is primarily caused by volcanic eruptions.

This happens because when a volcano erupts, it sends out a fume of ashes and debris that covers the atmosphere of the Earth, in turn causing it to block the sunlight. This then causes a cooler and drier climate.

Volcanic Eruptions and Manmade Activities Contribute to Global Warming

However, according to The Denver Channel, since the start of the Industrial Revolution, greenhouse gases have now become the leading factor that contributes to climate change. It is with this that proves that the differences in the solar activities do not really have a serious impact in the climate of the Earth.

Advertisement

With all of these being said, it is then safe to conclude that we humans have the final say as to how we can deal with climate change. With the new advancements in technology, we should learn all of our technological advancements for the betterment of human society.

Hopefully, more scientific studies will be made in order for us to separate the myths from the facts. It is through these studies that we learn more about our planet, as well as learn on how we can improve our standard of living and make this planet more wonderful than what it is currently is.