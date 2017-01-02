Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Justice League' Update: Queen Mera To Make Her Appearance In Film: Geoff Johns Teases Bigger Role for Queen of Atlantis

By Jomar Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 11:57 PM EST
Justice League Update: Queen Mera to make her Appearance in Film; Geoff Johns Teases Bigger Role for Queen of Atlantis

Justice League Update: Queen Mera to make her Appearance in Film; Geoff Johns Teases Bigger Role for Queen of Atlantis(Photo : ScreenJunkies News/YouTube)

Chief Creative Officer and President of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns has always had a considerable appreciation for Aquaman, the King of Atlantis, which goes for Queen Mera as well. As reports confirm, the role will finally hit the big screen later this year in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" film.

Mera to appear in Justice League movie

According to Comicbook.com, actress Amber Heard will be playing the role alongside Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Johns is pretty excited for the character to finally make her debut in theaters, saying in a recent tweet

"@ZackSnyder @justiceleaguewb live action on the big screen! She was in Smallville, but looking forward to the big role the Queen deserves!"

Official and upcoming appearance

Queen Mera was briefly played during Smallville's Justice League days by Elena Satine. It was a pretty good outing according to some analysts, with her saving the rest of the team, but she only appeared in one episode where she didn't even really have a costume.

The upcoming "Justice League" movie will be the first true outing for the character, who will also be seen again in James Wan's standalone Aquaman film.

About the upcoming Justice League movie

In "Justice League," driven by his restored faith in humanity, as well as being inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne joins into help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, in facing yet an even greater enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman will be working quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to fight this newly awakened threat.

But despite the formation unprecedented heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash-it may already be too late to salvage the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League Production

According to Epicstream, "Justice League" is directed by Zack Snyder, Chris Terrio mans the screenplay and features a cast of prominent actors and actresses that include Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ciarán Hinds, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg and Jeremy Irons.

