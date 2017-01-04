Upcoming New Red-colored Xbox One Controller To Launch on January 10th

If you're looking for a new Xbox One controller, then this is certainly some good news for you. It has been confirmed that Microsoft is going to be launching a red version of the controller later this month.

This is going to be the newest version of the pad, and it features textured grips and an increased wireless range. It also offers Bluetooth support and can be used with PCs, tablets, as well as the Xbox One.

Release date and Price

According to Gamespot, the said red controller will officially go on sale starting January 10 through the GameStop website and the Microsoft Store via Mspoweruser.com. It will cost $65.

The controller will come with the new version of the D-pad, two times the wireless range, textured grips, responsive thumb sticks, some Impulse Triggers, and custom button mapping. It is also very compatible with any particular headset that features a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, along with a new Bluetooth technology.

More Controller colors available soon

However, this is not going to be the first and only red Xbox One controller, as Microsoft will also be offering a red "Gears of War 4" themed controller. In addition, you can also get a red controller from the Xbox Design Lab.

The all-new up and coming standard red controller will be joining other standard colors such as white, black, and blue. As reported by DualShockers, Microsoft will also be adding a number of non-traditional colors in the future such as Copper Shadow, Dusk Shadow, Dawn Shadow, and so much more.

You can go to the official Xbox website in order to see all of the available Xbox One controllers.

Mark the Date

Remember that the controller will officially go on sale starting the 10th of January via the Microsoft Store and GameStop. Pre-orders will not be available so make sure that you are able to grab one on the said release date.

With that being said, it would imply that Xbox will continue this trend and will be producing more and more custom-colored controllers in the near future.