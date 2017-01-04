NBA News: Draymond Green Gets Triple Double As Warriors Topped Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors managed to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-119 on Monday night in what seemed to be a surprisingly close and competitive game. The matchup saw a young, fun, and energetic Denver squad hanging around for quite some time before mistakes and missed key shots ultimately doomed them.

Though the game was tight, it was mostly controlled by the Warriors, as they raised their record to 30-5 in the season. Here are some takeaways from the game:

Green did his thing

Advertisement

According to CBSSports, Warriors' Forward Draymond Green managed to get his second triple-double of the season, bragging on the reporters after the game that if he did care about them, he would've had a lot more. Draymond Green finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, including a plus-11 in the victory.

Green also dominated his matchup, which was Nikola Jokic, on offense. Jokic was simply unable to contain Green, only proving further that only a few players can deal with his deadly combination of strength and explosiveness. Green had eight of his totals points, two offensive rebounds, and two assists during the fourth quarter.

The 3-point line doomed the Nuggets

Denver, on the other end, shot pretty decently. But they were ultimately killed on the three-point arc. The Nuggets went on a mind-boggling 9 for 35 from 3-point range, which is a dismal 26 percent.

Advertisement

Had they shot 35 percent or above, they would've made this a lot closer, let not win it in the end. They shot only 38 percent on uncontested, which implies that Denver lost because it was unable to punish the Warriors for leaving them wide open from deep.

The Warriors' defense looked shaky

As per SportsNews, A part of this game getting close was because of the Warriors' defense. Golden State is averaging a 101 defensive rating this season, which is quite impressive. But ever since Christmas, they're now at 106, including an 110 against the Nuggets. It's not a problem or a concern, it's just something worth noticing moving forward.