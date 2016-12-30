Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 9:17 AM ET

First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 05:13 AM EST
Samsung To Partner with Apple as Exclusive Supplier of OLED Displays for 2017 iPhone

According to several reports, it has again been rumored that Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for the 2017 iPhone. This was assumed after the claims made by sources in the Taiwan supply chain.

Is Samsung partnering with Apple?

Way back in April, The Korea Herald reported that Samsung would supply Apple with OLED panels in 2017, which intensified rumors from as early as January that Apple and Samsung were in talks about collaborating for an OLED manufacturing partnership.

According to Macrumors, Next year's iPhone has been reported to come in 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and 5.8-inch size variants, with the last model strongly believed to be the only iPhone that will come with an OLED display. The OLED version's actual touch-sensitive screen may even be closer to 5.5-inches, or most possibly 5.1- and 5.2-inches, if the rumor of a curved iPhone display is to be true.

Benefits of OLED Display

According to iPhoneHacks, Samsung's current estimations will place the company at manufacturing 20 million units per month, as per the supply chain sources. The company's OLED shipments are estimated to reach about 590 million by 2019. With the OLED display, iPhone screens will now be brighter, clearer, and a lot more energy efficient.

In separate reports that were posted today, Wistron is also believed to be a potential third partner for the manufacturing of the 2017 iPhone, following Pegatron and Foxconn. Wistron was previously believed to be part of Apple's diversification in its supply chain this year, but it seems like the company was left out of iPhone 7 manufacturing. Before, Wistron helped supply the iPhone 5c and iPhone SE.

With all things said, it looks like the two tech giants, Samsung and Apple, will be working together to develop the best iPhone that will be hitting the market in 2017. All remains to be seen.

