'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Responds To Numerous Complaints on Latest Hero Nerfs

Blizzard has recently rolled out a new patch for the "Overwatch" PTR a few days ago that. The latest patch has brought some changes to certain heroes. Specifically, it brought some significant changes to D.Va, Sombra, Ana, and Roadhog. With the exception of Sombra, every hero mentioned has received some game-changing nerfs.

Hero nerfs: Good or bad?

According to AttackOfTheFanBoy, this seems to be a good thing judging by the fact that the Ana + Tank meta has been hugely dominating the "Overwatch" competitive scene for quite some time now, making the game starting to feel stale. But on the other hand, some fans think that Blizzard went a bit too far with these hero nerfs, especially in the case of D.Va and Roadhog.

A couple of days ago, Reddit user HowdoIdoareddit uploaded a short clip which shows a demonstration of Roadhog's new hook mechanics shortly after the update went live on the game. More importantly, the clip has shown just how weaker and unreliable the new hook is.

Fan complaints

The said clip has skyrocketed towards the top of the subreddit thread and now currently stands at over 20,000 upvotes and nearly 4,000 comments. The majority of these comments have pointed towards Blizzard going too far with the hook changes, and have essentially killed Roadhog as a viable hero pick in the new update.

According to PCGamesN, D.Va also got some attention as those that play her immediately noticed just how fast her mech gets destroyed now that it has less armor. Fans have posted both estimated statements and more precise numbers on the matter, all coming to the same conclusion that the D.Va nerf was way too much.

Blizzards Defense

In response to these complaints, "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan took to the forums and posted an interesting statistic. According to Kaplan's statistics, only 0.26% of players have tested these changes on the PTR. Additionally, of that 0.26 %, their average play time was only 26 minutes.

This implies that 99.74% of the community have not actually played with any of the heroes nerfs yet, which is a subtle way of saying people shouldn't jump straight to conclusions without trying out the changes for themselves.