Activision's 'Amazing Spider-Man,' 'TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan' Removed From Steam, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live

According to recent reports, a number of Activision's licensed titles are no longer for sale on digital storefronts as of this week. This would include those on the Spider-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Two Activision games removed

A report coming from GameSpot has claimed that The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 had both suddenly disappeared from Steam, the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store, and the eShop. At the same time, it's also been found that fellow Activision game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan has also disappeared from the digital platforms it was previously available on.

As of the moment, Activision has not made any formal statements regarding the games' removals. GameSpot has recently followed up with the company and will report back with any response that they might receive.

Reason for delisting games

Though this has not been much of a surprise as some licensed games have reported to already disappeared from digital stores numerous times in past incidents - Including some of Activision's as well - the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles one comes as a surprise. The Amazing Spider-Man games were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively, while the Platinum Games-developed Mutants in Manhattan debuted less than a year ago (May 2016).

Games are typically delisted naturally due to any conflicting licensing agreements that are expiring, but considering that the TMNT game was just recently released, that's an awfully short time for it to have been available.

The only way to get these games & future updates

According to VG24/7, previously purchased versions of the said games will still remain playable, and physical copies will remain in circulation. Unless something will change in terms of digital availability, it seems that the latter will be your only option of getting your hands on any of these games in the future.

Multiple reports have also said that the games are just temporarily being removed but will, later on, be reinstated back into the said platforms. But without any official statements coming from Activision, all remains to be seen for now.