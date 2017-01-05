Nintendo Update: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Slated For Spring Release; Will Be Released on on Wii U & Switch(Photo : YouTube/Nintendo)

According to recent reports, it has been confirmed that the up and coming "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" game will finally ship in Japan this coming spring for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. The game will then be featured in the upcoming February issue of Bessatsu CoroCoro Comic magazine.

Breath of the Wild is Coming

Just last week, images of advertising in North American stores for the Nintendo Switch and Breath of the Wild were published online. The images revealed a March 2017 release of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" for both the Switch and the Wii U version of the game as well.

Aside from that, it also guarantees that the game is also slated for the upcoming Switch release.

Showcasing the game

According to MStars News, this update came as no surprise as Nintendo has previously announced the releasing of the two versions of the game simultaneously was already part of its plans. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé demonstrated the game for the very first time during a recent December episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" through the Nintendo Switch.

According to iDigitalTimes, the Nintendo Switch offers a custom NVIDIA Tegra processor to come along with a NVIDIA GPU, a built-in HD display, detachable Joy-Con controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Dock intended for connecting the system to any television.

Playing Breath of Fire

Users can play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" in several ways:

1. By hold a detached Joy-Con controller in each hand

2. By using two controllers when they are attached directly to the main Switch device

3. By splitting the two controllers with a secondary player

4. By attaching the controllers to a Joy-Con Grip accessory.

The player can also opt towards using an optional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller instead of the Joy-Con controllers. Additionally, groups can also bring their Switch systems together to enjoy local multiplayer head-to-head competition.