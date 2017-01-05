‘Diablo III’ Update: 20th Anniversary Patch Released; Will Be Adding 4K Support for PS4 Pro

If you ever played "Diablo III" on the PayStation4 Pro, there is a really good treat waiting for you on the PlayStation Network. This is in the form of the much anticipated "Diablo III 20th Anniversary Update" for the game.

Accessing new patch & Changes made

The update, numbered as patch 1.15 on Sony's console, will be bringing a remade version of the first Diablo that is going to be available only this month of January. You will be able to access it through the portal after hunting down some cultists and looting missives from their cold dead bodies.

According to DualShockers, the development team also implemented a pixelated filter in order to give the dungeon a retro feel, as well as locking the camera in the original position, and movement towards the original eight directions, they have also changed the sounds in order make them feel more similar to the original Diablo game.

They even rebuilt the UI to provide an experience that will be more faithful towards the original "Diablo I" UI.

4K Support for Anniversary update

As mentioned above, a huge treat is definitely going to be expected because, according to Twinfinite, the patch will also be adding 4K support on the PlayStation4 Pro, that way you can ironically experience the classic pixelated filter in 4K resolution.

If you want to see for yourself what the new-old dungeon looks like, you can check out a recently-released trailer that was issued just yesterday.

Available to other platforms

If you are on an Xbox One or a PC, you don't have to worry a thing. That's because the patch is going to be live on the said platforms as well.

Of course, PlayStation 4 Pro support is going to be limited to the PS4 version of the patch. Along with the trailer, patch notes for the console versions have also been released for a player to keep track of the changes, available on the official "Diablo III" website.