Blizzard To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Diablo Franchise; Will Feature Diablo Content in Every Other Blizzard Game

Blizzard is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary for Diablo by opening up a number of different events centered on the franchise. This event would include some brand new features for Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls, including a Diablo-themed content making its way into every other Blizzard game on the market.

Diablo Contents in some Blizzard Games

According to Cinemablend, there are going to be a lot of Diablo-themed contents featured in StarCraft II, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and World of Warcraft. This would include adding in sprays and portraits from Diablo into Overwatch and StarCraft II.

They are also planning to include a new Tavern Brawl into Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft. Players will be facing off against a Diablo-esque hooded stranger in the game who will have his own special grim deck.

Heroes of the Storm will get two event-exclusive specialty pieces from the long-running isometric action-RPG. Gamers immersing on the free-to-play MOBA will be able to explore and experience a new brawl map along with a new portrait to acquire.

World of Warcraft will also have an interesting event planned to be taking place, which would include denizens from the Sanctuary crossing over into Azeroth. What that exactly means or how it will all tie into Diablo remains to be seen.

Blizzard already informing people ahead of time

According to Today.info, Blizzard has already announced the news about the upcoming event way back at BlizzCon, and they have definitely held to their word by recently releasing the retro map into the public test realm back in mid- November. Currently, Blizzard is now focusing on celebrating the anniversary for their isometric action-RPG game, Diablo, by putting in all of the aforementioned items into their various other titles.

Each of these special events for every selected Blizzard game will be rolling out over the course of the next month.