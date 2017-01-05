Galaxy S8 Update: Samsung Announce It Will Still Use Samsung SDI Batteries For Upcoming Flagship

According to several reports, Samsung's upcoming next-generation Galaxy S8 will apparently be packing the same Samsung SDI batteries found on the explosive Galaxy Note 7. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 made quite a wave of issues last year with its exploding batteries, forcing the company to recall the device not once, but twice.

But according to recent investigations, the Samsung SDI batteries, however, may not be at fault here.

Samsung's disastrous Note 7 campaign

As per GSMArena, Upon recalling the product for the first time, Samsung initially blamed the explosive fiasco on the battery units made by Samsung SDI. Samsung then placed the Galaxy Note 7 back on the market, this time equipped with Amperex batteries on board, only to face the same issues that led to a second recall.

Galaxy S8 Battery from Samsung SDI

Considering that the Galaxy Note 7 still possessed the same problems with both the Samsung SDI and Amperex batteries, it seems that the issue lies elsewhere and not on the unit's batteries. Samsung has already launched an internal probe into the Galaxy Note 7 disaster and is set to release its official findings later this month.

Somehow, it seems that the company is still pretty confident that Samsung SDI batteries are safe. With this in mind, a new report from Techtimes now reveals that the battery for the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S8 will be coming from Samsung SDI.

Samsung feeling confident with the Galaxy S8

Along with that, a separate report, on the other hand, claims that Samsung is gearing up towards producing 10 million Galaxy S8 units in time for the smartphone's expected debut this coming April. This indicates that Samsung has not yet lost confidence in its products and is expecting high demands for the Galaxy S8 flagship despite what happened to the Note 7 last year.