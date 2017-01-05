Sony Xperia X Gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat Through The Recent Concept Update

In the month of November 2016, Sony released its first version of Android 'Concept' update for Xperia X, which has been followed by a couple of updates so far. Sony came up with experimental builds in these updates that were intended to give users an opportunity to test new software, which is much closer to the operating system's stock versions than that of Sony's stable Android releases for its devices.

Sony Releases Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update For Xperia X

Recently Sony has released another concept update on the Xperia X firmware, and this update is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of the Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System. Sony has released the new firmware under the build number 38.3.A.0.41, and its corresponding android build number is reported as NMF26F8. The update also includes the security patches that the company rolled out in the month of December 2016.

Concept Build Update Features

According to the reports by the Xperia Blog, the new concept update includes the following new features;

The restart option is included in the power button menu. Users will get the restart option upon clicking the power button. The update also offers quick camera start-up, support for Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) remote play. However, the update does not include DualShock support yet.

Only the Concept Update Users Can Get the New Update

The report also said that users who are already running the Experimental track of the Concept build can avail the OTA release of the update. It is indeed a great news for Sony to have pushed the Android 7.1.1 nougat update before its competitors.

Global Release Date Yet To Be Known

TechTimes reports that Sony will likely push the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Stable update track of the experimental concept build program in a few weeks. However, there is not much of an update from Sony on how long it is going to take for Sony to make a wide rollout of the OS to all Xperia X owners. However, Sony Xperia X becomes the first device next to Google Pixel phones to receive a complete version of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, although it is just a limited release.