Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:47 PM ET

'Kingdom Hearts 3' Might Allow Clothing Customization For Sora Says Director Nomura

By Sarah (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 06:39 PM EST
Kingdom Hearts 3.0 might allow outfit customization

Kingdom Hearts 3.0 might allow outfit customization(Photo : YouTube/Kingdom Hearts)

Though 'Kingdom Hearts 3' is not anywhere near its release, for now, a recent Dengeki PlayStation interview revealed that the game will have new customization features that will begin with the new content on 'Kingdom Hearts 2.8'.

Kingdom Hearts 2.8- A 'Fragmentary Passage'

For gamers who are not aware, the new content in 'Kingdom Hearts 2.8' named A 'Fragmentary Passage', enables customization of the outfit of their characters using the items that they can find in the environment. For instance, Special hats for Aqua and customizations like Mickey Mouse ears are available. Players can design their own Aqua and before going to battle. However, for now, it doesn't seem as though these customizations offer more than just cosmetics.

Customization Of Character Outfits and Looks

iDigital Times has reported that Director Tetsuya Nomura expressed that he had thought that the players needed something to play around and have fun even when the game is completely jam-packed. He also added that the new content indeed changes the appearance of the characters. Hence he asks players to gather as many items as possible to design their own Aqua.

Nomura's say On Kingdom Hearts 3

According to the report by Attack of the Fan Boy, the Director of 'Kingdom Hearts 3', Nomura said in his Dengeki PlayStation interview that he knew he could insert the new customization options into the game this time. He also said that there are other priorities in from of the team and only time can reveal the effect of the features so that they can be considered for the 'Kingdom Hearts 3' game.

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Will Preview Kingdom Hearts 3

Reports also suggest that as the final chapter prolog of the game, the 'Kingdom Hearts 2.8' will indeed have clues on what is in for players in the next edition of the game. In one of his previous interviews, Director Nomura expressed that the 'Kingdom Hearts 3' and 'Kingdom Hearts 2.8' are both close in terms of narrative and combat.

Outfit Customization for Sora and in Other Games

Further evidence on clothing customization can be identified from Square Enix's 'Final Fantasy XV'. The game may not provide a variety of clothing options however it offers a personalized gaming experience says reports. A number of discussions and teasers have been going around on the internet on Sora's outfit on 'Kingdom Hearts 3', and the interview indeed makes sense that such customization features may be included into the game.

Release Date for Kingdom Hearts 2.8

The interview has given out a lot of details on the game's next version. Nomura has also said that he would offer a 'Kingdom Hearts 3' showcase during the release of 'Kingdom Hearts 2.8' slated on January 24, 2017, in North America for PS4 and Xbox.

