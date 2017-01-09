'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: Will Not Support Arabic Language During Launch; HDR Support Confirmed on PS4 Pro & Xbox One S

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is finally launching for numerous platforms and it is going to take full advantage of the current generation's power. Bioware General Manager Aaryn Flynn has confirmed that the game will feature full HDR support across every gaming platform, including PC.

Mass Effect: Andromeda coming to every platform

Flynn unofficially confirmed that HDR support was coming after answering some informal Q&As with fans over Twitter. He initially confirmed that it was coming for Xbox One S, PS4, and PS4 Pro. He then, later on, confirmed that it was also coming for PC but clarified that he was not sure yet if it was for Dolby or HDR10.

Advertisement

HDR becoming in-demand

HDR is notably a niche market at the moment but won't be that way anytime longer. Launch consoles are slowly being replaced by more powerful ones like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One S, both capable of 4K resolution gaming.

As these more powerful console versions become more and more popular, demands in HDR support will also rise significantly, Yibada reported.

Upcoming consoles update

Bioware has not yet announced any plans for the upcoming Xbox Scorpio, which launches later this year. The Scorpio is being heavily dubbed as the most powerful console ever made and it is expected that HDR support will also be included once the console is officially out.

It has previously been reported that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will not be released for the Nintendo Switch. It is also uncertain if whether the Nintendo Switch can even support 4K resolution gaming at all.

No Arabic language for Mass Effect: Andromeda

During the Twitter exchange, Flynn has also confirmed that there would be no Arabic language in the game during its launch. However, according to GameSpot, a number of requests and demands has made him realize how many people intend to play the game in Arabic.

With that, a patch may be released in the future.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" launches on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe. The latest gameplay trailer can be viewed below: