'Kingdom Hearts' Update: 15th Anniversary Celebration Begins With Countdown Site & Amazing Stained Glass Clock

Recent reports have confirmed that Square Enix has recently unveiled a stained glass clock with a countdown which will expire on the official release date of "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue."

Memorial Clocks for KH 15th anniversary

According to DualShocker, Square Enix has kicked off the celebrations for the 15th anniversary of the "Kingdom Hearts" series by creating a countdown website and inaugurating a beautiful memorial clock in the promenade of the Shinjuku station of the Marunouchi line in Tokyo.

The said clock is made by the main quadrant plus twelve smaller stained-glass circles which display the characters of the series, including another clock that is counting down to the midnight between January 11th and January 12th.

The clock appears to be based on your personal device's internal clock, so the time left will change accordingly depending on your time zone. Of course, the one in Tokyo is highly considered to be accurate.

Kingdom Heats HD 2.8 Release

According to GoodNewsGaming, January 12th also marks the local Japanese release of "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue," even if it is still yet to be known whether something else will be appearing on the site when the time expires.

The clock will be on full display in Shinjuku only until January 15th, which is unfortunate since people have been loving the clock and are saddened since it will only last nine days.

In the meantime, you can also check out a picture, a mock-up, and illustrations for every stained glass designs that are available for the upcoming anniversary of Kingdom Hearts.

15th anniversary exact date

The exact date of Kingdom Hearts' 15th anniversary will be on the 28th of March, since the first game was released in Japan on March 28, 2002. Director Tetsuya Nomura gave more information about Kingdom Hearts III that is coming during the anniversary celebrations sometime this year.

"Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue" will be released on the western side exclusively for PlayStation 4 on January 24th.