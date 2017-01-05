Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 10:25 PM EST
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension(Photo : Getty Images/Michael Reaves)

According to reports, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has reinstated Grayson Allen for Wednesday night's 110-57 win over Georgia Tech after the junior guard missed one game due to suspension for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana.

Allen returns to Duke lineup

As per ESPN, Allen was back in the starting lineup and was greeted with loud cheers from the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd after being announced on December 22 that the Duke star had been suspended indefinitely after the tripping incident.

The 1-game suspension was a cumulative punishment after Allen purposely tripped two opponents last season against Louisville and Florida State. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski was the one who announced Allen's indefinite suspension after carefully reviewing video of the play.

It has reportedly been Allen's third such tripping incident in the past calendar year. The two other tripping incidents occurred just last season.

Duke lineup bolstered again with Allen's return

Duke went 0-1 without Allen on the roster, losing to Virginia Tech on Saturday. Though accompanying the team on the trip, Allen did not dress for play. Allen is currently the Blue Devils' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 16.0 points per game.

Just after the Virginia Tech game, Krzyzewski stripped Allen of his captaincy.

Giles to make the first start of season

According to ABC, Freshman PF Harry Giles will make his first ever start of the season against the Yellow Jackets. Giles has played only 23 minutes this season.

The highly touted freshman has been sidelined with a sore left knee since October. Giles' left knee was reconstructed after ligament tears occurred during his sophomore year of high school.

When practice began in October for the Blue Devils, the knee still wasn't 100% right. So Duke's medical staff completed an arthroscopic procedure on October 3 that kept Giles out of practice and the Blue Devils' first 11 games of the season.

Additionally, Wednesday's game will also mark Krzyzewski's last before taking a four-week leave for back surgery.

