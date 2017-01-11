'Halo Wars 2' Update: Game Will Get Two Physical PC Releases; Contents & Features Revealed

With only less than a month until the official release of "Halo Wars 2," THQ Nordic and 343 Industries have teamed up and collaborated in order to deliver some very solid-looking physical releases intended for PC players. THQ has previously partnered with tech giant Microsoft for physical PC releases for the "Quantum Break" Timeless Collector's Edition, as well as "Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition."

THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingefors said that the opportunity to purchase and own Halo Wars in a beautiful, physical shape is something that the company appreciates a lot. According to the recently held press release, PC players will have two options for them to avail: Standard Edition and/or Ultimate Edition.

Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition

Advertisement

According to DualShockers, "Halo Wars 2" Standard Edition, which is the default edition of the game, includes the main copy of the game for $59.99 - also available on Xbox One via Play Anywhere.

At the same time, the Ultimate Edition features the same game to go along with a key, which will enable gamers to play the game four days before its official release. Also included in the Ultimate Edition of the game is "Halo Wars" Definitive Edition, as well as Halo Wars 2's Season Pass. The Ultimate Edition will retail for about $79.99 and will be available on the 17th of February 2017.

Halo Wars 2's Availability

While the game is officially available digitally and physically on the Xbox One, the packaging looks way better on the PC. Both PC versions - while not currently available at the moment - will officially be available at different gaming retailers fairly soon.

According to IGN, "Halo Wars 2" will be available to everyone for purchase on the Xbox One and on PC starting February 21, 2017. You can save time and effort when you grab the Ultimate Edition, of course as it is already available for pre-order.