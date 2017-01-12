Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Legitimate Release Date Leaked By Local U.K Retailer

On October 2016, Rockstar Studios answered the pleads of fans around the world and officially announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is now currently in active development. At the time, Rockstar also mentioned the games release window, which is during fall of 2017.

Littlewoods spills the beans

Now, multiple reports have said that there already is a specific day and date, which have been leaked by an overly-eager online retailer.

U.K.-based retailer Littlewoods listed Red Dead Redemption 2 as being scheduled for release on October 2, 2017, as recently as this morning, according to a report from Digital Trends. In a matter of minutes, the storefront immediately removed that date and replaced it with December 29, 2017, which is more likely to be a placeholder.

Was the leak legit?

Now, the question remains: Was the original date itself the actual placeholder, or did Littlewoods accidentally publish a legitimate release date ahead of Rockstar's official reveal? At this point, the only concrete information we have is the confirmation that the game is scheduled to launch in fall 2017.

Recalling the Grand Theft Auto III era, Rockstar had a tradition of launching its biggest titles in the month of October. That game and its sequels Vice City and San Andreas were also all released in the same particular month.

However, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V with its HD re-release, and the original Red Dead Redemption wasn't released in October.

Rockstar's next move

ChristianPost has claimed that if Red Dead Redemption 2 will turn out to be prioritizing in multiplayer the same way that Grand Theft Auto V has done, it is perhaps reasonable to be expecting an early October launch, as Rockstar will be more than eager to beat out their competition.

With new installments of Star Wars Battlefront, Destiny, and Call of Duty expected to hit before the year ends, it would be in the studio's considerations to get players hooked before other releases monopolize their time.