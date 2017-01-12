Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Nintendo Switch: Things To Expect From Nintendo's Hybrid Console

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 12:07 AM EST
According to several sources, Nintendo will fully reveal its upcoming hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, during a live stream on January 12. There's a lot that we don't know as of yet about the system, and while not all questions are going to be answered, Nintendo will definitely be detailing some of the most important facts and features of the Switch.

With that being said, here are some of the things that we can all expect from the Nintendo Switch:

Official Release

According to Polygon, Nintendo has previously slated the console for a March release window. Whether that's the beginning or end of March is anyone's guess as of now.

The Switch will be traveling across the United States as part of a hands-on preview tour starting on the 14th of January, which would then wrap up around the 19th of March. The Switch will likely be officially released afterward.

Official Price

As of the moment, there is still not certainty about just how much the Nintendo Switch is, but Nintendo definitely announces the console's exact price during the event. As of now, people are already speculating that it will either be around $250 like the Wii, or $350 like the Wii U.

More titles coming

We already know that there's a new Mario game in the making for the Nintendo Switch. There is also a hunch that "Splatoon" and "Mario Kart" are heading to the console as well, most likely remastered versions of their Wii U counterparts.

Other than that, it has also been speculated that more and more games will be coming; most specifically "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," which has been widely expected to also be coming to the Switch. But aside from the games that we've played and loved, Nintendo, along with its third-party partners, should also introduce some never-before-seen titles during the live stream.

According to The Guardian, there's also a Treehouse Live event the day after the live event, which promises even more hands-on gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch.

