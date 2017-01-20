'Battleborn' Adds New PS4 Pro 4K Display Support, Unveils New Game Modes

"Battleborn" is up for a new update as it is now eligible to run on native 4K resolution when played in the PlayStation 4 Pro. The new 4K resolution update is a part of Gearbox Software's new Winter Update.

Battleborn brings out the best

With this, the game would truly be more captivating and jaw dropping as the graphics would be improved greatly. The new update also comes with its new game modes that PlayStation 4 Pro users can choose from. It has a 1080p resolution clocked at 30fps, a 1080p resolution clocked at 60fps and another native 4K resolution that is clocked at 30fps.

The players are given more freedom in choosing what resolution they want to play in. Obviously, console players would choose the highest possible graphic settings.

Developers want to make Battleborn competitive

According to Game Pur, Kit Lukianov, the community manager of Gearbox Software, says that they want to use the latest technology so that their players can benefit from their game. Reports also suggest that performance enhancements would go hand in hand with graphics improvements.

This new update makes the most out of the newly released PlayStation 4 Pro. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, the overall gaming experience would skyrocket to the maximum level thanks to the new 4K resolution support that the game developers had brought out.

It makes perfect sense for Gearbox Sofware to introduce this new 4K resolution support to Battleborn, as its sales had decreased due to the more popular Overwatch, developed by Blizzard. Truly, the game industry must adapt to the changes. Through time, these games improve for the better as its rival games also does the same. This is the beauty of it all, games improving through time.

With all of these being said, Battleborn is now PlayStation4 Pro worthy.