How 'World Of One' Managed To Be In Steam Greenlight

Developing and making games is not as easy as it sounds. However, this group of indie game developers had just the time of their life as their newly created game, 'World of One' has managed to be a part of the Steam Greenlight.

If you are not one of the well known game developers out there, like EA Games or Nintendo, then you need to pass through a Steam process. This is called the Steam Greenlight.

Knowing more about the 'World of One'

It is with the help of this process that you get potential support for developers and game distributors. And once you successfully made it through the process, you're in for some big time success.

'World of One' is one of the games that managed to successfully make an entry to the Steam Greenlight. 'World of One' 'World of One' is a puzzle platform game that follows planet based physics.

When you play the game, you get to enter a dark and mysterious world that is full of all the negativity in the world. Surely, you'll feel the feelings of curiosity, fear and wonder at the same time when you play the game.

'World of One' gameplay

According to MMO Examiner, as the game progresses, you feel the urge to know what's happening around you. You'll surely enjoy the adventure and journey you'll go through as you pass by different planets. However, there are a lot of traps, monsters, and problems that you need to go through in order for you to move on the game.

Surely, the gameplay perfectly matches the visuals of the game. However, according to Heatst, game developers need to be more careful today, as Steam has just recently removed one of its games due to the fact that the game developer tried to take out negative reviews of his game. Hopefully, 'World of One' would not suffer the same fate.