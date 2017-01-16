Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:11 AM EST
After recently signing in forward Mike Dunleavy and sending away Kyle Korver to play with the Cavs, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly on the move again to acquire yet another player. Recent reports have confirmed that the team have worked out with free agent guard Gary Neal earlier this week and are considering about bringing him in and signing him in on a 10-day contract.

Hawks to acquire Gary Neal

According to SBNation, Atlanta currently has a full 15-man roster but they could opt towards waiving point guard Mo Williams whom they acquired along with Dunleavy from the Kyle Korver trade. Williams has not played this season and has been considered to be effectively retired at this point.

Neal played 40 games for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 9.8 points while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 41 percent from three-point range. Neal was waived by the Wizards in March of last season and is currently a free agent.

Atlanta in need for some added shooting punch

With the departure of Korver, Atlanta is currently in desperate need of some reliable shooting and Neal already has a history with head coach Mike Budenholzer dating back to his tenure with the Spurs. Still, with the current Hawks roster, it remains to be seen whether or not Neal would be able to crack and jell in nicely in what is already a crowded wing situation for the team.

Gary Neal's career

As per RealGM, Neal has been bouncing all over the league since his rookie season in 2007, where he was undrafted. He played for teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Washington Wizards. He also played for a number of overseas teams.

Neal is currently playing in the NBA D-League where he is averaging 15.3 points for the Texas Legends.

 

 

