NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

It has recently been confirmed that the Brooklyn Nets have waived forward Anthony Bennett on Monday, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Reports have cited league sources who confirmed the move and said the Nets will be signing D-League player Quincy Acy in place of the former 2013 No. 1 overall pick.

Nets waive Bennett

Bennett played a total of 23 games this season for the Nets and averaged numbers of 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per night. According to NBA.com, the Nets came away impressed after they successfully worked out Bennett during the offseason.

Reports have also noted that Brooklyn needed to find some diamonds in the rough since it does not have total control over its own first-round pick up until 2019. Sadly, Bennett did not turn out to be that gem and was a total lost in Brooklyn's rotation, only playing 11.5 minutes per game.

The disappointing 1st overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Anthony Bennett with the first pick four years ago, hoping that he would join forces with Kyrie Irving and help the franchise recover from LeBron James' decision to go to the Miami Heat. While things worked out fine in the end for Cleveland thanks largely to James' return, Bennett was a disappointment nearly right from the get go.

According to BleacherReport, He appeared in only 52 games as a rookie and averaged dismal numbers of only 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds to go along with 35.6 percent shooting from the field. He was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside 2014 1st overall pick Andrew Wiggins in the blockbuster trade that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland, and he was slightly better from a statistical standpoint.

Still, despite already bouncing around the league at an early career, he never really turned heads around as an impact player for the Cavs, T-wolves, Raps or Nets. Right now, Bennett is a free agent, and there are a lot of doubters about any team ever going to fit him in.