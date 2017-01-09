NBA News: Mike Dunleavy Wants Buyout From Hawks, Hopes To Become Free Agent As Per Source(Photo : Getty Images/Gary Dineen)

As per reports, Hawks' newly acquired player Mike Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team, which would enable him to immediately become a free agent. The sides, according to one source, were working through making it happen on Sunday.

Cavs & Hawks Trade

According to ESPN the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks have verbally agreed to a Kyle Korver trade on Thursday, and later on made it official on Saturday. Atlanta received Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, to go along with a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Korver, the 35-year-old 3-point specialist.

Advertisement

Based on league rules, a player has 72 hours after a recent trade to report to his new team and complete a required physical test.

Will Dunleavy fill Korver's shoe?

Hawks coach and team president Mike Budenholzer has acknowledged that the Hawks aren't expecting Williams to join them since he has recently retired. But he does have some high hopes for what Dunleavy, 36, could offer the team in the wake of Korver's departure.

"We'll bring him in," Budenholzer said on Saturday on Dunleavy after the Hawks' shootaround in Dallas. "I believe that he's got the type of game and skillset that I think could be very good playing for us. We'll just have to see how he is, integrate him, and continue to build. We'll see how he fits into our mix."

Dunleavy's contract

According to ABC 7 New York, Dunleavy is earning $4.9 million this season, and his $5.2 million contract is only partially guaranteed next year. Dunleavy appeared in 23 games for the Cavs this season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The 14-year veteran has career averages of 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds with different teams; he has played with Indiana, Golden State, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Cleveland.

Kyle Korver is in Phoenix with the Cavs but is unable to play because Dunleavy's physical hasn't been completed yet. With that, the Cavs are hoping the medical exam will be done by tomorrow so Korver can go through his first practice with the team.