Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 | Updated at 7:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 04:17 AM EST
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.(Photo : Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson)

It may seem unbelievable at first, but DeMarcus Cousins got pretty steamed during the Sacramento Kings' Sunday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, and he handled it in a way that might be described as a bit too childish.

Cousins lost his cool

According to Yahoo! Sports, with just over four minutes remaining in the first half and the Kings holding a 13-point lead over the defending Western Conference champions, the All-Star center flew in to try to grab an offensive rebound after a missed attempt by point guard Ty Lawson.

In the process, he bumped into Warriors forward Draymond Green, prompting official John Goble to whistle Cousins for a loose-ball foul, which is his third of the half and already halfway to a disqualification with 28-plus minutes still remaining in the game.

This, as everyone might have already expected, annoyed Cousins, who responded first by protesting the call. After being yanked by Kings head coach Dave Joerger to prevent Cousins from picking up a fourth foul - much worse a technical foul, Boogie let out all his frustrations on a smug, smarmy, naysaying chair on the Kings' bench:

Cousins earns 10th tech

This didn't go unnoticed, as Cousins' crushing kicks and fists of pure frustration earned him his 10th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, tying Russell Westbrook for the league lead.

As per News Canada, it was pretty much clear that after the incident, Cousins was not on his game-breaking self on Sunday, finishing the game with 17 points on 4-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 7 turnovers in 30 minutes of action against Golden State.

Warriors' comeback win

Though productive numbers, it isn't nearly enough to keep the Warriors from erasing Sacramento's double-digit lead with a mind-blowing 39-point third quarter that propelled them to an 117-106 win.

After a disappointing loss to the Grizzles on Friday, the Warriors got straight back to their winning ways. The Kings, on the other hand, have now lost three straight to fall 15-22.

SEE ALSO

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings With 102-100 Win

Russell Westbrook Earns Another Technical Foul After Accidentally Pegging Ref In Head With Ball

NBA Trading for DeMarcus to Happen Soon; Boston Celtic Shows Interest

NBA Trade Rumors: Attitude Issues Keep Execs Hesitant on DeMarcus Cousins

TagsNBA, Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

OnePlus Nougat update OnePlus workarounds

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

i daniel arrival

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week

Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 2 through and Jan. 8 games.
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017
NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Warriors' Defensive Rotation Worries Other Teams

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics