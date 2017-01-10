NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech

Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.(Photo : Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson)

It may seem unbelievable at first, but DeMarcus Cousins got pretty steamed during the Sacramento Kings' Sunday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, and he handled it in a way that might be described as a bit too childish.

Cousins lost his cool

According to Yahoo! Sports, with just over four minutes remaining in the first half and the Kings holding a 13-point lead over the defending Western Conference champions, the All-Star center flew in to try to grab an offensive rebound after a missed attempt by point guard Ty Lawson.

Advertisement

In the process, he bumped into Warriors forward Draymond Green, prompting official John Goble to whistle Cousins for a loose-ball foul, which is his third of the half and already halfway to a disqualification with 28-plus minutes still remaining in the game.

This, as everyone might have already expected, annoyed Cousins, who responded first by protesting the call. After being yanked by Kings head coach Dave Joerger to prevent Cousins from picking up a fourth foul - much worse a technical foul, Boogie let out all his frustrations on a smug, smarmy, naysaying chair on the Kings' bench:

Cousins earns 10th tech

This didn't go unnoticed, as Cousins' crushing kicks and fists of pure frustration earned him his 10th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, tying Russell Westbrook for the league lead.

As per News Canada, it was pretty much clear that after the incident, Cousins was not on his game-breaking self on Sunday, finishing the game with 17 points on 4-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 7 turnovers in 30 minutes of action against Golden State.

Warriors' comeback win

Though productive numbers, it isn't nearly enough to keep the Warriors from erasing Sacramento's double-digit lead with a mind-blowing 39-point third quarter that propelled them to an 117-106 win.

After a disappointing loss to the Grizzles on Friday, the Warriors got straight back to their winning ways. The Kings, on the other hand, have now lost three straight to fall 15-22.