Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings With 102-100 Win

The Sacramento Kings and the DeMarcus Cousins showed their impressive performance on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, beating off the Philadelphia 76ers by a final of 102-100. The Kings garnered four straight victories which lead them to 14-17 on the season.

According to Fox Sports, the DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings have put together their best efforts to win the game by doing the little things needed to ensure their victories. The team started with an uptick in fourth-quarter defense and a low key shot on the offensive end.

The DeMarcus Cousins managed to drop in a team-high 30 point and adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Sacramento. They made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining and luckily added a clutch free throw later that lift the team to a 102-100 wins over Philadelphia.

''Guys are starting to buy in. 'We're starting to realize what's going to win games for us and it's not who can score the most points. It's us playing defense, us getting stops in a row. Guys are starting to buy in, and we're on the right path,'' DeMarcus Cousins said.

According to CSN Bay Area, Ersan Ilyasova drove Rudy Gay around for a layup that put Philadelphia ahead 97-96. Meanwhile, the DeMarcus Cousins made a second 3 of the game to put Sacramento ahead of 76ers. Garrett Temple also put the Kings up 96-94 with his key 3-pointer with the remaining 58.7 seconds followed with two free throws.

3-pointer Sergio Rodriguez from Philadelphia pulled the team within 101-100 before the DeMarcus Cousins made the second of two free throws. Sacramento King's 6-foot-11 center secured the victory by blocking Joel Embiid's 3-pointer.

''He's blocking shots and taking charges. He's the leader of this team, and those are the things you have to do, especially when you're trying to get to the playoffs,'' Cousins' teammate Ty Lawson said.



