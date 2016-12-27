Showbiz Updates: The Truth Behind Jennifer Lopez And Drake’s Romance

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Drake sparks reports online in the midst of this Holiday season. Reports about them started when JLo posted a photo of both of them cuddled up after one of her shows in Las Vegas last week.

According to Metro, the Canadian rapper attended JLo's Las Vegas residency shows at the Planet Hollywood on December 10, 2016. The two celebrities then took a selfie together which JLO's posted to her Instagram account with a love eyes emoji and a caption that says "Lotta those."

At first, reports says the former American Idol judge and the Canadian rapper are not engaged in a romance, but rather recording music together.

Then, recent reports claim that Drake and JLd are officially dating despite the information that they were just 'making music' together. Drake and Jennifer have been trying to keep their romance private by showing that they are just working together.

A reliable source revealed that the two are an item. The source explained how the former American Idol judge and the Canadian rapper had been secretly dating for several weeks. The age gap doesn't bother them anymore as long as they are having fun together.

But now, the recently published report from Perez Hilton podcast, the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Drake is just for publicity. Chris Booker, a radio and TV personality who used to date J.Lo's sister, Linda gave some details with regards to the latest dating reports of the two celebrities.

The report compared J.Lo and Drake romance to Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's recent breakup. According to the reports, the couple allegedly faked their fight for their reality show "Rob & Chyna." And just like Blac Chyna, Jennifer Lopez could do it too for publicity.

Chris added that Lopez has no desire at A-list and B-list guys who are just waiting for her in line at the club.

"She's not a game player. If she's into Drake, then she's into Drake. She's not one of those: 'I'm going to date someone to get a headline.' That is not Jennifer Lopez at all," Chris said.



